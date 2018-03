community. culture. connection.

sweetmoon is all about beautiful imagery, personal stories and Indigenous experiences.

I want my art to reflect the laugh lines of my aunties, the love of rez romances back home, and to highlight the success and achievements of the creative and determined people around me.

This year, we are all about reclaiming space, creating conversations and always - always - loving this life.

Be sure to check out the journal for the latest sessions.